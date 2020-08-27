Lady Warriors take top spot in GPAC preseason poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The defending GPAC regular season and tournament champions return as the top pick in conference for 2020.

Midland University totaled 142 points for first place in the 2020 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll.

The Warriors garnered 10 of 13 first-place votes. Midland qualified for the NAIA National Championship and ended with a 17-2-2 record in 2019.

The University of Jamestown was picked second with 127 points and one first-place vote. Hastings, who also qualified for the NAIA tournament last season, was picked third with 124 points and two first-place votes. Briar Cliff was picked fourth with 113 points.

The 2020 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship will be played in the spring and is schedule for April 27-May 3, 2021, at the Ralph Schumacher Soccer Complex in Foley, Alabama. The GPAC will once again receive two automatic bids to the NAIA Postseason in 2020

2020 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll

Place – Team – Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Midland – 142 (10)

2. Jamestown – 127 (1)

3. Hastings – 124 (2)

4. Briar Cliff – 113