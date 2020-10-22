Lady Warriors, Tigers battle to draw

Neither the Midland women's soccer team nor Doane could find the back of the net Wednesday night, battling for 110 minutes for a 0-0 draw.

“We couldn’t find a way to finish tonight,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “It is frustrating to come away with only one point on a night where we controlled the game thoroughly. After picking up three points on the road at Morningside last weekend, this game was a letdown. We’ll come together and regroup, continue to work on competing as there are a lot of games left to be played.”

The tie moves Midland to 2-2-1 on the year.

The Warriors were aggressive offensively right out of the gates and kept the pressure on the Tigers’ defense all game. They totaled 38 shots for the contest with 18 on target. Doane totaled just five shots with four being on goal. The teams played a physical contest with 23 total fouls. Individually, Brittany Llanes paced the team with 15 shots (six on goal). Dana Gomez followed with 10 shots (six on goal). Rachel Thigpen made four saves on the night.

The Midland offense set out to test the Doane keeper early as nine shots were sent her way in the opening 20 minutes of play.