Lady Warriors unable to hold off Dordt

Midland University’s women’s basketball fell victim to a late run by Dordt University on Saturday afternoon, falling by a final score of 67-63 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) matchup.

The loss moves the Warriors to 9-5 on the season with a 6-5 mark in GPAC action while the Defenders improve to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the league.

Dordt opened the contest by going up 8-2 through four minutes before a layup from Makenna Sullivan cut into the lead. The Warriors continued to trail through the first quarter but benefitted from a four-point run to bring the score to 15-12 heading into the second quarter of play.

The teams traded points to begin the second quarter before a pair of free throws from Erin Prusa narrowed the deficit to 20-18. Moments later, freshman Kennedy Darner drained a three to give the Warriors their first lead of the afternoon at 21-20.

Lexis Haase extended the lead after a layup saw the Midland lead grow to 23-20 with 4:18 on the clock. Free-throws for both teams saw several lead changes down the stretch, but Haase hit a jumper to send the Warriors into the break with a 29-27 edge.