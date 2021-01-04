 Skip to main content
Lady Warriors unable to hold off Dordt
Lady Warriors unable to hold off Dordt

Midland Warrior

Midland University’s women’s basketball fell victim to a late run by Dordt University on Saturday afternoon, falling by a final score of 67-63 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) matchup.

The loss moves the Warriors to 9-5 on the season with a 6-5 mark in GPAC action while the Defenders improve to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the league.

Dordt opened the contest by going up 8-2 through four minutes before a layup from Makenna Sullivan cut into the lead. The Warriors continued to trail through the first quarter but benefitted from a four-point run to bring the score to 15-12 heading into the second quarter of play.

The teams traded points to begin the second quarter before a pair of free throws from Erin Prusa narrowed the deficit to 20-18. Moments later, freshman Kennedy Darner drained a three to give the Warriors their first lead of the afternoon at 21-20.

Lexis Haase extended the lead after a layup saw the Midland lead grow to 23-20 with 4:18 on the clock. Free-throws for both teams saw several lead changes down the stretch, but Haase hit a jumper to send the Warriors into the break with a 29-27 edge.

The Defenders reclaimed the lead early in the third quarter after a three saw the score climb to 34-33 with seven minutes to go. Midland clawed back for a 38-37 advantage off a Prusa layup before a pair of free-throws from sophomore Emma Shepard brought the score to 40-37.

It would be Shepard again as the sophomore hit a three to give the Warriors their largest lead of the game at 47-39. Dordt answered back, with a flurry of threes to knot the score at 50-50 heading into the final quarter.

Sullivan and Gathje got the Warriors back on track as the pair combined for five points, giving Midland a 55-52 edge with eight minutes remaining. A Haase layup brought Midland’s lead to 63-58 with 2:23 to go, but a four-point Dordt run forced a Midland timeout with 0:26 remaining. Dordt continued the trend of made threes, sinking their ninth of the day to seal the deal on a 67-63 Midland loss.

Midland shot 37.1 percent (23-of-62) from the field, slightly better than Dordt’s 35.4 percent (23-of-65), but the Defenders capitalized from range.  Dordt drained nine from beyond the arc compared to four for the Warriors. The Defenders were stout defensively, coming away with a 50 to 36 edge in rebounds. Midland forced 13 Dordt turnovers while committing only 6.

Individually, the Warriors were led by a 14-point effort from Haase. Sullivan and Prusa each contributed 11 points. Senior Katy Gathje came away with a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

Midland (9-5, 6-5 GPAC) will be back on the road on Monday, January 4 for a conference matchup against the College of Saint Mary (1-7, 0-5). Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. in Omaha at the Lied Fitness Center.

