Lady Warriors volleyball swept by Flames

Midland volleyball was swept by the College of St. Mary’s Friday night 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-21).

Midland drops to 8-8 on the year with a 7-7 record in the GPAC while CSM improves to 9-10 overall and 4-10 in the league.

“This is a very disappointing loss for us because we have been playing some really high-level volleyball for the last four weeks,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “Tonight doesn’t surprise me though as we had some of our worst practices of the year the past few days. We weren’t focused and it got us.”

Midland struggled to find a rhythm offensively, hitting .121 as a team. CSM managed to hit .243 on the night.

CSM out-blocked Midland 8-6. The Flames were scrappy on defense from the jump and recorded 62 digs compared to 52 for the Warriors.

Individually, Taliyah Flores was the lone Warriors with double-figure kills after putting away 14 and hitting .324.

Sydney Morehouse followed with nine kills while Maggie Hiatt contributed six. Hope Leimbach dished out 35 assists.

Flores led Midland with 16 digs—securing her eighth double-double of the year. Jaisa Russell followed with 15 digs and a team-best three aces.