Lady Warriors withstand late run from Briar Cliff

The Lady Warriors basketball team scratched out a win over GPAC-standings lead Briar Cliff Saturday, 63-54.
The Chargers came out strong, jumping out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. Midland closed the gap to three, 15-12, by the end of the first ten minutes of action.
Midland pulled in front in the second frame with an 8-0 run then finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 31-26 lead into the break.
Coming out of the intermission, the Lady Warriors knocked down three-straight 3-pointers - two coming from Peyton Wingert, who finished with a team-high 19 points - to pull ahead by double-figures 40-29.
Midland led 44-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Briar Cliff didn't fold in the final frame, answering with a 16-5 run to tie the game up at 49-49.
The Chargers never overtook Midland as a 5-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Lexi Kraft, who finished with 11 points, pushed the Lady Warriors back in front 54-49.
Wingert provided the dagger to seal the win, knocking down her X triple of the night to extend the lead to 57-51 with 58 seconds remaining.
Sam Shepard added 10 points to round out the Warriors’ double-digit scorers. Makenna Sullivan finished with a game-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points.
Next up for Midland (9-2, 6-2 GPAC) is a rematch with No. 11 Concordia (6-5, 5-3 GPAC). The game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Wikert Event Center. The Warriors won the first meeting of the season, 91-79 back on Nov. 10.
