Lady Warriors withstand late run from Briar Cliff

The Lady Warriors basketball team scratched out a win over GPAC-standings lead Briar Cliff Saturday, 63-54.

The Chargers came out strong, jumping out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. Midland closed the gap to three, 15-12, by the end of the first ten minutes of action.

Midland pulled in front in the second frame with an 8-0 run then finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 31-26 lead into the break.

Coming out of the intermission, the Lady Warriors knocked down three-straight 3-pointers - two coming from Peyton Wingert, who finished with a team-high 19 points - to pull ahead by double-figures 40-29.

Midland led 44-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Briar Cliff didn't fold in the final frame, answering with a 16-5 run to tie the game up at 49-49.

The Chargers never overtook Midland as a 5-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Lexi Kraft, who finished with 11 points, pushed the Lady Warriors back in front 54-49.

Wingert provided the dagger to seal the win, knocking down her X triple of the night to extend the lead to 57-51 with 58 seconds remaining.