Lamb to join Midland volleyball

Midland volleyball has added its second Division I transfer in as many seasons, signing Clara Lamb from Illinois State - Chicago.

Lamb put down 237 kills as a freshman for the Flames, hitting .210 with 82 blocks. As a sophomore, she finished with 91 kills and 38 blocks in 64 sets played.

“We are excited to have Clara join our program,” coach Paul Giesselmann said. “As a 6’3" right side hitter with two years of experience at the D1 level, she has the ability to make a big impact with our 2020 team.”

Lamb comes already connected with the Lady Warrior program, having played for assistant coach Nate Mongan as a senior in high school and played with sophomore Brooke Fredrickson and Taliyah Flores in high school.

"I knew what Midland was about even before coming in contact with them," Lamb said.

The Omaha Westside product had two weekends worth of recruiting trips planned, visiting Midland in addition to three stops at Division II schools. Lamb only needed one visit to decide what her next landing spot would be.