YANKTON, S.D. – Midland University’s women’s basketball team suffered an 87-85 overtime defeat to Mount Marty College on Saturday afternoon after a last-second attempt by the Warriors did not beat the final buzzer.
Midland falls to 7-12 overall with a 3-8 record in Great Plains Athletic Conference action while Mount Marty improves to 10-7, 4-7 GPAC.
Midland saw four players reaching double-figures with senior Amanda Hansen’s 21 points leading the charge. Junior Katy Gathje (16), Lexis Haase (12), and Sam Shepard (11) also reached double-digits. Haase also had nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Senior Maddie Meadows followed with eight rebounds and three assists.
Midland led 65-52 with about five minutes left, but the Lancer chipped away to tie it at 74 at the end of regulation.
The Lancers broke to the lead in overtime, but Hansen hit a pair of 3s to cut the deficit to 87-85 with :10 left. The Warriors looked to have an opening as the Lancers would miss two free throws with :02 remaining. Midland got off a potential winning shot, but it didn’t beat the buzzer.
The Warriors (7-12, 3-8 GPAC) will face Hastings at 6 on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center.