Late goal lifts Midland men

The Midland men's soccer team secured a road win over Mount Marty with a late goal Saturday, 1-0.

In the 86th minute, Colton Costello placed the ball to Michal Goral, who notched it into the net. That would prove to be the only goal by either side as only one more attempt was taken in the final minutes.

The Warriors struggled to unite offensively in the first half, with zero-shot attempts made. Defensively, they held Mounty Marty scoreless as well, yielding just three attempts with two on frame.

Matthew Ricci defended the goal for the Warriors for the full 90 minutes, earning a clean sheet with four saves on the night.

The result improves their record to 9-4-5 overall, and 5-3-3 (18 points) in the Great Athletic Plains Conference (GPAC).

Midland will be the fifth-seed in the GPAC Postseason Tournament and will travel to Orange City, Iowa, to take on fourth-seed Northwestern next week. The first-round match will take place on Thursday, November 3, and is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at the NWC Soccer Complex.