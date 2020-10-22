Late goals lifts Warriors

Mario Bueso needed just one minute of overtime to lift Midland past Doane Wednesday night, scoring in the 91st minute to secure a 2-1 overtime win for the Warriors at home.

“It was great to see the guys continue to push for the equalizer until the very end,” said coach Raphael Martinez. “We know as a team that we can play better, but regardless it is three points in an important conference game.”

Both teams came out aggressively but with stout performances on the defensive end, the game remained scoreless going into halftime.

Doane came out firing in the second half scoring in the 47th minute as the Tigers’ Jesus Maganda crossed the ball over to Pieper to head the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

With the 1-0 lead, Doane would then park the bus majority of the second half, sitting back in a defensive formation for the remainder of the half. With 10 seconds left on the clock Thomas Crawford kicked a loose ball in the goal box that bounced over to an open Jared Money. Money was able to control the ball and strike it past the Tiger’s goalie in the bottom left corner for the equalizer with seven ticks remaining.