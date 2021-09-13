Late PK gives Midland win over Kansas Wesleyan

A late goal secure the Midland men's soccer team a 2-1 win over Kansas Wesleyan Saturday.

The Warriors improve to 3-1 on the season overall and in non-conference play while the Coyotes drop to 1-3-1.

During the first half, Thomas Moulder notched the first goal of the game in the 11th minute. Jared Money played the ball into Moulder at the far corner of the box, then pivoted around his defender and fired the ball in from 25 yards, past the outstretched arms of the KWU keeper and just inside the right post.

The Coyotes responded with a goal of their own after the two teams battled through the middle portion of the game.

In the 55th minute, Ivis Gutierrez turned on a pass from a charging teammate from 20 yards out, going far post for the equalizer.

In the 81st minute, Kansas Wesleyan committed a game-altering foul in their defensive box, granting the Warriors with a penalty.

Pietro Musso stepped up to the dot and with a swift kick, low and to the keeper’s right side, he put Midland up 2-1

KWU put together just one more chance over the final 8:22, shot that sailed wide in the 89th, as Midland’s defense secured the home victory.

Midland (3-1) will host Jamestown (1-1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 16. First kick between the two sides in their GPAC opener is set for 7:30 p.m. at Heedum Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0