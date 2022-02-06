Late rally fall short for Warriors

A late rally got the Midland women within striking distance of Jamestown, but the comeback effort fell shot 81-70 Saturday.

Midland falls to 8-17 on the season and 4-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Jamestown’s record improves to 17-9 overall and 10-8 in the conference.

After yielding the opening basket, the Warriors went on an 8-0 run sparked by a Lexi Kraft three-pointer. The Jimmies would counter with a 12-2 run of their own to end the quarter with a 22-16 lead after a buzzer-beater three by Madelyn Schmidt.

Back-to-back three by Kara Jennings and Erin Prusa pulled Midland within a basket in the first minutes of the second, 24-22.

The Jamestown duo of Hannah Demars and Lexis Trygg spurred another Jimmies run, putting the hosts in front 41-33 by the end of the first half.

The Warriors and Jimmies went back and forth in the third quarter. Jamestown’s lead grew in the period by four thanks to several second-chance points.

Down by 15 points with 6:21 left in the fourth, Prusa hit another three to give life to a late rally.

The Warriors brought the Jimmies’ lead down to five points, but free throws and a three-pointer gave the home team all they needed to seal the victory on their home floor.

The win snapped a three-game winning streak in the series by Midland.

Erin Prusa and Peyton Wingert both hit double digits with 20 and 17 points respectively. Kennedy Darner garnered 11 points for the Warriors to join them in double figures. Wingert led the team with six assists and five rebounds while Kraft had five assists.

Midland (8-17, 4-14 GPAC) will have a two-game home stretch starting with the College of Saint Mary (11-12, 5-12 GPAC) on Wednesday. The matchup will begin at 6 p.m.

