Late run by Morningside ends Lady Warriors' win streak

A late run by Morningside provided the Mustangs enough cushion to snap Midland’s four-game winning streak 84-77 Saturday afternoon.
“Morningside is going to score, so you have to keep pace with them,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “They hit a couple of shots and we missed shots. They can separate in a hurry.”
After trailing by as many as nine in the third quarter, the Lady Warriors slowly whittled down the Mustangs' lead.
A 7-0 run fueled by a 3-pointer by Peyton Wingert, a lay-up from Makenna Sullivan and a pair of free throws from Sam Shepard turned a four-point deficit into a 70-67 lead with 5:42 left.
Morningside closed the gap to a point before Sierra Mitchell, who finished with a game-high 26 points, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Mustangs in front for good.
Mitchell’s barrage led to an 11-0 run for the Mustangs, stretching their lead out to 78-70.
During the three minute, 52 seconds-long scoring drought, Midland went 0 for 7 from the field and turned the ball over once.
“We didn’t shoot it great and had we shot it better because we had good looks, it would have been a little different and helped us out,” Gilbert said.
Lexis Haase ended the slump with a lay-up as part of her 10-point performance.
The Lady Warriors managed to get back within five, 80-78, on a deep ball from Shepard with 1:19 remaining, but couldn’t close the gap any further.
“You can play really well and lose in this league and I thought outside of a couple stretches, we played really well,” Gilbert said.
Both sides traded runs to open the game with the Lady Warriors jumping out to a 14-6 lead only for Morningside to counter with a 14-0 run, eventually taking a 22-19 lead into the second period.
Midland led once in the second quarter as Erin Prusa briefly put the Lady Warriors in front 35-34 with a free throw
Kennedy Darner, who finished with nine points off the bench, sent the game into halftime tied at 40-40 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Sullivan notched her second-straight double-double to lead Midland in scoring with 23 points while also hauling in 16 rebounds.
Midland will not play its previously scheduled midweek game with St. Mary's as the game was moved to Jan. 4. The Lady Warriors return to the court at 2 p.m. Saturday against Briar Cliff at home.
