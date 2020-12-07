Late run by Morningside ends Lady Warriors' win streak

A late run by Morningside provided the Mustangs enough cushion to snap Midland’s four-game winning streak 84-77 Saturday afternoon.

“Morningside is going to score, so you have to keep pace with them,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “They hit a couple of shots and we missed shots. They can separate in a hurry.”

After trailing by as many as nine in the third quarter, the Lady Warriors slowly whittled down the Mustangs' lead.

A 7-0 run fueled by a 3-pointer by Peyton Wingert, a lay-up from Makenna Sullivan and a pair of free throws from Sam Shepard turned a four-point deficit into a 70-67 lead with 5:42 left.

Morningside closed the gap to a point before Sierra Mitchell, who finished with a game-high 26 points, knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Mustangs in front for good.

Mitchell’s barrage led to an 11-0 run for the Mustangs, stretching their lead out to 78-70.

During the three minute, 52 seconds-long scoring drought, Midland went 0 for 7 from the field and turned the ball over once.

“We didn’t shoot it great and had we shot it better because we had good looks, it would have been a little different and helped us out,” Gilbert said.