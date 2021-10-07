Late surge not enough for Midland men's soccer

The Midland men’s soccer team rallied from a goal down and nearly forced extra time with a last-minute surge on Wednesday night against Hastings College, only to fall 2-1.

The Warriors record moves to 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

After playing even through 40 minutes of action, Hastings netted the first score in the 41st minute off a set piece from the corner.

On the pass into the box, the Broncos’ attacker headed the ball past the keeper to make it 1-0. That is where the game stood as the teams headed to the intermission.

Just under five minutes into the second half, Midland’s Pietro Musso even the game as he found the back of the net.

Hastings moved back ahead in the 70th minute when they crossed the ball on a laser into the far corner. The quick strike caught the Warriors off guard as they had set their defense for a near-sided attack.

With three seconds left in the game, Hastings fouled the Warriors at the edge of the box, allowing for one final attempt at an equalizer. The free-position shot taken by Yannick Pohland had plenty of power to get through the Bronco defense but the ball sailed over the goal. Time expired on the comeback as Hastings squeaked out the GPAC win.

Marco Moresco played 90 minutes in net for Midland. He had a pair of saves in his third game of the season.

“We are in a rough run of away games and we need to focus on the details,” commented head coach Josh Nakayama. “We are playing well and except for the Bellevue game, all of our losses have been by one goal. This shows that we can compete. I am proud of the boys’ effort tonight. We just need to work on closing out games.”

Midland (5-6, 2-3 GPAC) will look to rebound from the tough loss on Saturday when they play host to No. 21-ranked Northwestern (10-1-1, 6-0 GPAC). Game time at Heedum Field in Fremont is set for 7:30 p.m.

