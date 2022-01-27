Late surge not enough for Midland women

A late surge by the Midland women fell just short Wednesday in a 76-70 loss to Briar Cliff.

The Warriors fall to 8-14 overall and 4-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) while the Chargers improve to 14-8 and 10-5.

Briar Cliff started off with a 9-2 run to begin the game but Midland’s Kennedy Darner put the run to a halt with a three-ball from the right corner on the driving pass by Peyton Wingert.

That sparked an 8-0 run for the Warriors as they pulled ahead 10-9 with 3:46 left in the opening quarter. BCU would close out the first with an 11-2 run to lead 20-12.

The Chargers’ lead grew to as many as 13 points in the second before an 11-2 run. The sequence saw three-point baskets from Kara Jennings and Amber Wolever along with five points from the free-throw line. Heading into the locker rooms, BCU had a 39-31 lead.

The third quarter saw Briar Cliff dominate the game. They ran their lead up to a game-high 18 points with 6:46 left in the game.

Erin Prusa tallied eight points as the Warriors surged back. A 17-3 run cut the Charger lead to just four with 1:16 to go.

With the time against them, Midland turned to fouls to extend the game and give them a chance.

Briar Cliff was able to take advantage at the foul line as they hit six straight free throws to bring the game to a final, 76-70.

Wingert had a double-double for the Warriors with 24 points and 12 rebounds while adding 5 assists. Prusa delivered 13 points, most coming in the final quarter after she was saddled with foul trouble in the game.

Off the bench, Kara Jennings and Kennedy Darner matched each other at seven points apiece.

Midland (8-14, 4-11 GPAC) will travel to Crete, Nebraska looking to even the season series against Doane (9-14, 3-12 GPAC) this weekend. The game will tip-off inside the Haddix Center at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

