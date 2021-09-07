Leimbach earns second-straight national setter honors

For a second straight week, Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the NAIA National Setter of the Week.

Leimbach, a junior from Lincoln, Nebraska, tallied over 200 assists as Midland went 5-0 this past week.

Her season average of 12.16 assists per set ranks 2nd in the NAIA. Defensively this week she averaged just under three digs per set (2.82) and also posted seven total blocks at the net.

With Leimbach at the helm of the offense, Midland has the 12th best hitting percentage as a team (.260).

Leimbach was also named the GPAC setter of the week and was joined by Taliyah Flores in the conference award circle. Flores was named the attacker of the week.

In five matches, Flores tallied 79 kills (4.65 per set) and had a .343 hitting percentage. The former libero added 3.35 digs per set. She ranks second in the NAIA in total kills this season.

At the national level, Leimbach was joined by Hanna Foecker of Mid-America Christian (Attacker) and Bekah Horstman of Northwestern (Defender).

Midland (13-0, 2-0 GPAC) will take on No. 6 Concordia (4-3, 1-1 GPAC) this week on Wednesday as they turn to conference play. First serve in Seward is set for 7:30 p.m.

