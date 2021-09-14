Leimbach earns third GPAC setter of the week honor

Hope Leimbach has put a strangle hold on the claim as the best setter in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

For a third-straight week, the junior was named the conference’s setter of the week.

Leimbach averaged just over 12.5 assists per set at Midland swept No. 6-ranked Concordia on the road this week.

She coordinated the Warriors’ offense to a hitting percentage of .324 and added eight digs defensively as well as three block assists.

Joining her in the weekly awards was Dordt’s outside hitter Corrina Timmermans and College of Saint Mary’s defensive specialist Rachel Cushing.

Timmermans averaged four kills per set with 2.2 digs as the Defenders posted a 4-1 record this week.

Cushing racked up 64 digs in just a pair of contests for the Flames. She had 28 digs in a win over Hastings and 36 digs in a victory over Doane.

No. 3 Midland (14-0, 3-0 GPAC) will be back in action twice this week, beginning with a home match against Hastings (11-4, 2-1 GPAC) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Saturday, the Warriors travel to Doane (12-3, 1-2 GPAC) for a 3 p.m. serve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0