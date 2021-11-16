Leimbach named GPAC Player of the Year

Midland's Hope Leimbach was named the GPAC Player and Setter of the Year as six Warriors earned a GPAC honor.

“I’m really happy for Hope," said coach Paul Giesselmann. "Being selected as the GPAC Player of the Year shows the respect that she’s earned within the conference, going back to last year in leading our team to the national championship match. Other coaches see her leadership on the court and the way our offense runs when she’s on top of her game.”

Leimbach is the first GPAC Player-of-the-Year in program history. This season she ranks 3rd in the NAIA with an average of 11.95 assists per set. She has 1,207 sets assists this season guiding Midland to a team hitting percentage of .241.

Joining her on the first team is Taliyah Flores. Brooke Fredrickson and Abbey Ringler were each named to the All-GPAC Second Team while Cortlyn Schaefer and Lauryn Samuelson were named honorable mentions.

Flores has a team-high 393 kills this season with an average of 3.89 per set, 20th-best in the NAIA. Additionally, she added just over three digs per set, second-best on the team.

Fredrickson has registered 235 kills offensively and has 243 digs defensively this season. At the service line, she leads the Warriors with 38 ace serves.

Ringler led the Warriors in hitting percentage this year (.305) with 276 kills. She is also the team leader in blocks with 91 defensive stops at the net.

Samuelson ranks second on the team with 89 blocks, including 74 solo stops. On the attack, she has a .255 hitting percentage with 173 kills.

Schaefer is hitting .219 in her first season as a Warrior. She has 198 kills along with 44 blocks so far.

The Warriors volleyball wasn't the only Midland squad to bring home some awards.

The men's soccer team earned five all-conference honors, being represented by Jared Money, Yannick Pohland, Connor Lambert, Thomas Moulder, and Pietro Musso.

Money and Pohland were both named to the All-GPAC Second Team.

Lambert, Moulder and Musso were All-GPAC Honorable Mentions.

The women's soccer program earned five spots as well with Emily Ambrose, Kisa Omerovic, Mackenzie Smith, Mikayla Chase and Chloe Dietz being selected.

Ambrose and Omerovic were both selected to the All-GPAC First Team.

Smith, Chase, and Dietz rounded out the Warriors’ GPAC honorees as they were named to the honorable mention list.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0