Leimbach named GPAC Setter of the Year

No. 4 Midland occupied six spots on the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Confrerence roll call including one Warrior taking home a Player of the Year honor.

Hope Leimbach was named the GPAC Setter of the Year, her the second straight season earning the honor.

Leimbach and Taliyah Flores were each named to the All-GPAC First-Team.

Delanie Vallinch and Abbey Ringer were named to the All-GPAC Second Team, as libero and middle blocker respectively. Honorable mentions were Addisyn Mosier (outside hitter) and Brooke Fredrickson (outside hitter/right side).

"It's a great honor for our players to be recognized by the opposing coaches in the GPAC," said coach Paul Giesselmann. "Often times, individual awards reflect the team's success, and this is no exception. Each of these players has been instrumental to our success this year. They have been great leaders in our program."

Ellie Hollen of Jamestown was named the Libero of the Year, Ashely Keck of Concordia was picked as the Freshman of the Year, and Jamestown's Kalli Hegerle was selected as the GPAC Player of the Year. Jon Hegerle of Jamestown was named the GPAC Coach of the Year.

Midland will continue its season within the NAIA Opening Round this Saturday. They'll host Indiana Tech for a 1:00 p.m. match on November 19 with the winner advancing to the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament scheduled in Sioux City from November 30 – December 6 at the Tyson Events Center. Seven GPAC teams have made the NAIA Postseason this fall.