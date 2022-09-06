Leimbach named NAIA Setter of the Week

Midland's Hope Leimbach has a strangle hold on the national setter of the week award.

For a second consecutive week, the Warriors' offensive maestro took home the home the top weekly honor from the NAIA.

She also earned the GPAC Setter of the Week honor.

Leimbach, a senior from Lincoln, Neb., averaged 11.79 assists per set and guided the Warriors to a .219 hitting percentage.

In Midland's match with No. 4 Park (Mo.), she had a season-high 62 assists. Defensively, she had 44 digs with a 2.32 avg. while completing two double-doubles.

No. 2 Midland (11-1) will be back in action on Wednesday when the Warriors host No. 10 Concordia (10-0). First serve inside the Wikert Event Center is set for 7:30 p.m.

Leimbach wasn't the only Warriors to secure a weekly honor.

The Midland men's soccer team swept the GPAC honors with Patrick Long claiming the offensive honor and and Marco Moresco being named the defensive player of the week following the Warriors 2-0 week in nonconference action.

Long, a sophomore, from Gretna, Nebraska, scored twice in the second half versus Graceland. He took four shots for the game, three being on target.

Moresco, a junior from Malnate, Italy, picked up a pair of wins in net for the Warriors this week. He had a clean sheet against Graceland and allowed a solo goal versus (RV) William Penn. He had nine total saves on the week.

Midland (2-0-1) will be back in action twice this week with a road match at Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday and a home match against Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday.