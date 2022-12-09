Leimbach named NAIA Setter of the Year, earns First-Team All-American status alongside Flores

The best setter in the NAIA resides in Fremont.

Midland's Hope Leimbach was named the NAIA Setter of the Year Friday in the annual award showcase by the association.

Leimbach, along with Taliyah Flores were both named NAIA First-Team All-Americans, the third-straight year the duo received All-American status.

Leimbach, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, started every match at setter and guided Midland to an attacking percentage of .197 as a team.

She finished as the national leader in assists per set, averaging 11.76 and totaling 1,435 in 34 matches.

Leimbach was second on the team in service aces with 33 and added 299 digs, 55 total blocks, and 69 kills this season. Her assists total for the season was the second-most in school history and she is now third all-time in set assists (4,601) for a career.

Flores, a fifth-year senior from Papillion, Nebraska, had a stellar final season in 2022. The outside hitter led the team with 430 kills while hitting .207 on the attack.

Defensively, she added 415 digs along with 23 total blocks.

Rounding out her contributions as a complete rotation player were a team-best 39 service aces. She finishes her career ranked fourth in kills (1,232), ninth in service aces (109), and fourth in digs (1,611) all-time at Midland.

The Warriors finished the year at 28-5, reaching the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament. Midland ranked the top five of the NAIA Coaches’ Poll all season, including two weeks at the No. 1 spot. Their 14-2 record in the GPAC matches the best conference record ever for the program.