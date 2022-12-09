 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Leimbach named NAIA Setter of the Year, earns First-Team All-American status alongside Flores

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_121022_Midland VB_p1.jpg

Midland's Hope Leimbach sets a pass during the Warriors NAIA quarterfinals match against Dakota Wesleyan. Leimbach was named the NAIA National Setter of the Year Friday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The best setter in the NAIA resides in Fremont. 

Midland's Hope Leimbach was named the NAIA Setter of the Year Friday in the annual award showcase by the association. 

Leimbach, along with Taliyah Flores were both named NAIA First-Team  All-Americans, the third-straight year the duo received All-American status. 

Leimbach, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, started every match at setter and guided Midland to an attacking percentage of .197 as a team.

She finished as the national leader in assists per set, averaging 11.76 and totaling 1,435 in 34 matches.

Leimbach was second on the team in service aces with 33 and added 299 digs, 55 total blocks, and 69 kills this season. Her assists total for the season was the second-most in school history and she is now third all-time in set assists (4,601) for a career.

People are also reading…

Flores, a fifth-year senior from Papillion, Nebraska, had a stellar final season in 2022. The outside hitter led the team with 430 kills while hitting .207 on the attack.

Defensively, she added 415 digs along with 23 total blocks.

Rounding out her contributions as a complete rotation player were a team-best 39 service aces. She finishes her career ranked fourth in kills (1,232), ninth in service aces (109), and fourth in digs (1,611) all-time at Midland.

The Warriors finished the year at 28-5, reaching the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament. Midland ranked the top five of the NAIA Coaches’ Poll all season, including two weeks at the No. 1 spot. Their 14-2 record in the GPAC matches the best conference record ever for the program. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists

Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The award given to the outstanding player in college football is determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners. It will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York. Williams and Stroud also are finalists for the Maxwell Award as the top performer in the college game. Williams, Stroud and Duggan also are up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News