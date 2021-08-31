Leimbach named national setter of the week

Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the the NAIA National Volleyball Setter of the Week for matches played August 23-29.

Leimbach, a junior from Lincoln, was chosen from a pool of conference winners from across the country.

This past week she helped guide the Warriors to four victories over nationally-ranked opponents. She averaged 11.67 assists and 2.4 digs per set as Midland defeated No. 1 Missouri Baptist, No. 9 Viterbo, No. 21 Grand View, and No. 23 College of Saint Mary.

Joining her for the weekly honors are Nada Meawad of Park University and Marin Black of Life University.

At the conference level, Leimbach was joined by Taliyah Flores.

Flores, a senior, from Papillion, was picked as the GPAC Attacker-of-the-Week. She had a great week on the attack as Midland defeated four nationally-ranked teams.

She had a .360 hitting percentage, racking up 63 kills, with averages of 4.20 kills and 3.00 digs per set.

Flores had just 14 errors in 15 total sets on 136 attempts as the Warriors dropped just three sets over the four games.