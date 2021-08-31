Leimbach named national setter of the week

Midland setter Hope Leimbach was named the the NAIA National Volleyball Setter of the Week for matches played August 23-29.
Leimbach, a junior from Lincoln, was chosen from a pool of conference winners from across the country.
This past week she helped guide the Warriors to four victories over nationally-ranked opponents. She averaged 11.67 assists and 2.4 digs per set as Midland defeated No. 1 Missouri Baptist, No. 9 Viterbo, No. 21 Grand View, and No. 23 College of Saint Mary.
Joining her for the weekly honors are Nada Meawad of Park University and Marin Black of Life University.
At the conference level, Leimbach was joined by Taliyah Flores.
Flores, a senior, from Papillion, was picked as the GPAC Attacker-of-the-Week. She had a great week on the attack as Midland defeated four nationally-ranked teams.
She had a .360 hitting percentage, racking up 63 kills, with averages of 4.20 kills and 3.00 digs per set.
Flores had just 14 errors in 15 total sets on 136 attempts as the Warriors dropped just three sets over the four games.
The No. 3-ranked Warriors will be back in action on Wednesday night as they start a stretch of five matches this week. The Warriors will travel to Yankton, S.D. to take on Mount Marty before traveling to North Sioux City, S.D. for the Labor Day Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Warriors women’s soccer team also picked up a weekly honor as Aamarah Boochie was selected as the Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for contests played August 23-29, 2021.
Boochie, a sophomore, from Whitter, California, recorded the first three goals of her collegiate career this week as Midland went 2-0. She netted two scores against York and chipped in the game-winner on the road at Graceland.
The Warriors (2-0) will be back in action this weekend as they host No. 17 Baker University (1-1) on Saturday. First kick is set for 1:00 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont, Nebraska.