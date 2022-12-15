Lipsys headlines trio of All-American Warriors

Midland defensive lineman Chase Lipsys got his money's worth out of his fifth year.

The former Fremont Tiger became the Warrior's all-time leading sack leader and Thursday was one of three Midland players to earn an AFCA NAIA All-American honor.

Lipsys was named to the First-Team after he tallied a team-leading 58 tackles and nine sacks.

He finishes his career with 28 sacks. Lipsys was also an All-GPAC First-Team selections, his second in as many seasons.

Midland's specialists occupy the other two All-American spots with long snapper Ty Peterson taking home a Second-Team selection and kicker Jared Quinonez earned an honorable mention nod.

Quinonez set a new career-long of 46 yards while making 14 field goals this season. The junior continued to be automatic on PAT kicks, going 32-for-32 after Midland touchdowns. His streak of 101 consecutive extra points made by kicking now ranks third in NAIA history.

Peterson made sure the ball got to Quinonez perfectly and additionally handled all snaps during punts. He was named to the All-GPAC First Team.