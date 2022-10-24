Lipsys sets Midland sack record in win over Dakota Wesleyan

No. 17 Midland overcame a shaky start on the road to fend off Dakota Wesleyan Saturday 22-13.

“It was a tale of two halves," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. "We were disappointed in our first-half performance but our defense provided a huge spark."

Midland's lone points in the first half came on a pair of field goals from Jared Quinonez. He connected from 23 yards out to put the first points on the scoreboard by either team and then hit from 22 yards out to pull the Warriors within a point heading into the intermission, 7-6.

After the break, Gunner Todorovich sparked the Midland sideline with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first series by Dakota Wesleyan. The two-point conversion was halted by the Tigers, keeping the score at 12-7.

As the third quarter was drawing to a close, DWU took over the lead with a 15-yard pass and catch. Their point-after attempt failed, keeping their lead at 13-12.

Quinonez netted his third field goal of the afternoon at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He split the uprights from 22 yards out, putting Midland up 15-13 with 14:55 to go.

Following a fumble by the Tigers, recovered by Trevor Havlovic, the Warriors were set up with a short field on offense. Four plays and 27 yards later, Tyson Denkert rushed in for the touchdown with 11:35 to go.

Quinonez’s PAT kick was good and the Warriors expanded their lead to the final margin of 22-13.

Quinonez’s point-after kick was his 95th consecutive make moving him into the third-longest streak of consecutive made PATs by a kicker in NAIA history.

Another milestone was met by Chase Lipsys on the defensive side of the ball. He tied the record for quarterback sacks in Midland history in the third quarter when he and Gabriel VanWinkle teamed up for the stop.

In the fourth quarter, the former Fremont Tiger teamed up with Havlovic, for another half-sack that put his name by itself on the top line of QB sacks by a Warrior.

For the day, the Warriors’ offense was limited to 330 yards. Desmond Prusia completed 4-of-13 passes for 63 yards through the air. Preston Williams caught two of the passes for 32 yards.

On the ground, Denkert carried the ball 25 times for 167 yards in his first college start. Levi Markey had a dozen carries for 48 yards and Prusia ran the ball 18 times for a net of 40 yards.

Defensively, the Warriors held the Tigers to 268 yards total. Tray Kingsland led the way with six total tackles. Xavier Green had five stops while Lipsys, VanWinkle, and Malcolm Lutu all had four tackles, including a solo sack.

Midland forced three turnovers in the win. In addition to Todorovich’s pick-six and Havlovic’s fumble recovery, Tayver Thornbrugh had an interception on the Tigers’ final drive to seal the victory.

The Warriors sit at 7-1 on the season and 6-1 in GPAC play with the win.

Midland will host Concordia (3-4, 3-4 GPAC) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Heedum Field.