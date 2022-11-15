Llanes, Chase headline women's soccer All-GPAC nods

The Midland women's soccer team had five players earn recognition as an All-Great Plains Athletic Conference memebers after a successful season.

Brittany Llanes and Mikayla Chase were both named to the All-GPAC Second Team, while Arianna Flores, Bailey Locano, and Hannah Tillison earned honorable mention recognition.

“I’m happy for Mikayla and Brittany to be recognized for their achievements this year,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “It’s great to see Ari and Bailey recognized for great seasons as well. I don’t think there was anyone more dangerous on set piece services in the GPAC than Ari. Bailey has deserved recognition and it’s nice to see her get it.”

The Warriors went 10-6-4 this season and finished with a 7-3-2 mark in the GPAC, placing fourth. They won their first-round match of the conference tournament over Dordt (3-1). In the GPAC Quarterfinals, they battled back from an early deficit, falling by one goal to Jamestown, the regular-season champions.

Briar Cliff’s Mady Soumare was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year, while Jamestown’s Haley Dyer was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Becker of Jamestown was selected as the GPAC Coach of the Year.