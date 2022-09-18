Long lifts Midland men to win over Presentation

A second half strike by Patrick Long kept the Midland men's soccer team undefeated Saturday.

Long broke a scoreless tie in the 75th minute to hand the Warriors a 1-0 win over Presentation College.

“We asked (Long) to step up and get us a win and he did just that,” said coach Josh Nakayama. " Our defense stood tall and collected another shutout."

Midland improves its record to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

Long scored the lone goal of the game off a corner kick, finding the back of the net with five minutes left on the clock.

The first half of the contest was a constant battle between the Warriors and Saints. The Warriors had a slight edge in shot attempts (5) over the Saints (4) though neither side found a goal.

Marco Moresco played full time in goal for the clean sheet victory. He had 4 saves, bringing his season total to 18.

Midland (5-0-2, 1-0-1 GPAC) will take on Dordt (2-2-3, 0-0-1) for a homecoming matchup. The match is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 in Fremont, Nebraska.