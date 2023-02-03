Midland’s Annamaria Lowary set a new conference record in teh 500-yard freestyle on the opening day of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center Thursday. events while the men are positioned in fifth.

During the morning prelims, she swam a time of 5:09.85, placing her second during the prelim races. In the finals, held in the evening at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center, she bested that time with a new Midland and KCAC championship meet record, touching the wall in 5:03.80. That time is now the second-fastest in the NAIA this season.

Four other Warriors made their way to the awards podium on the first night: Mohamed Saleh in the 500-freestyle (4th, 4:45.60), Lilli Heaston in the 50-freestyle (6th, 24.78), Abby Ertz in the 50-freestyle (7th, 24.90) and Nicolas Ruth in the 50-freestyle (8th, 21.87).

In the two women’s relays, the Warriors took second in the 200-freestyle and second in the 400-medley with times of 1:38.08 and 3:59.70, respectively.

On the men’s side, the Warriors were fifth in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:27.19 and fourth in the 400-medley with a time of 3:33.47.