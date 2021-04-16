Martinez resigns as Midland men's soccer coach

Midland University has announced that Raphael Martinez has resigned as head coach of the men’s soccer program. Martinez spent six seasons leading the Warriors, compiling a 68-39-6 record.

“I want to thank Athletic Director Dave Gillespie and President Jody Horner for the opportunity to lead the men’s soccer program for the last six years,” Martinez said. “The people in the Midland community are what make it a special place and I will sincerely miss that. To my players past and present, thank you for believing in the university, the soccer program, and me as your head coach. I wish the program continued success and will always be a Midland soccer supporter.”

Highlights from Martinez’s tenure at Midland include two NAIA National Tournament Appearances including a trip to the final site in 2016. On the pitch, he coached 37 all-conference players and reached the conference semifinals in three seasons. Off of the pitch, three teams earned NAIA Scholar Team honors with a total of 13 NAIA Scholar-Athletes honors.

“We appreciate the great work Raphael has done for Midland and our Men’s Soccer program,” said Dave Gillespie, Midland Director of Athletics. “He will be missed. We wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of his life.”

Midland University will immediately begin a national search for his replacement.

