FREMONT – The Midland University men’s hockey team lost a pair of home games to McKendree University this weekend at Sidener Ice Arena.
The Bearcats, who came into the weekend as the top team in the Midwest College Hockey league, escaped with a pair of close wins. They won 3-2 on Friday night and 6-4 on Saturday night.
Midland falls to 10-12 on the season and 5-7 in the MCH while McKendree improves to 12-2 and 10-2 in league games.
McKendree took the early lead with a goal 6:21 into the first before Midland responded at the 16:24 mark. Fletcher Chun scored for the Warriors on feeds from Drew Carriere and Luke Sanko on the power-play goal.
The Bearcats got a power-play goal of their own less than two minutes into the second period and added to their lead five minutes later, scoring the third goal of the night at the 6:51 mark.
Midland mounted a comeback in the third period as Jesse Stepp found the back of the net on the power play at the 6:52 mark on feeds from Kevin Finley and Phil Liakakos.
The Warriors did their best to get the equalizer over the final 13 minutes but were held in check by the Bearcats.
Dakota McDonald was saddled with the loss in goal. He had 22 saves on 25 attempts.
Saturday’s game once again saw the two teams play an even opening period. McKendree scored at the 7:33 mark but Midland responded with a goal of their own near the midway point of the first. Finley slapped home the early equalizer on a feed from Mason Cirone at the 11:55 mark.
McKendree’s offense exploded in the second period. The Bearcats lit the lamp a mere 19 seconds into the frame and in nearly the same amount of time they added a second goal in the opening minute, scoring at the 0:47 mark.
Things continued to go McKendree’s way as they added yet another to go up 4-1 less than four minutes into the third.
Midland swapped goalies but McKendree added goals at the 14:16 mark of the second. Chun would get one of the goals back though on a nice breakout at the 15:17 mark while Midland was on the penalty kill.
In the third, Sanko scored his 10th goal of the year off a pass from Ryan Conybear to begin the Warriors’ comeback attempt but McKendree but stretched their lead back out to three at the midway point of the period.
With nearly four minutes remaining, Midland pulled its goalie and the move paid off quickly as Tyler Kupka scored to pull Midland back within two at the 17:32 mark. Conybear and recently reinstated Colton Jones assisted on the goal.
Midland couldn’t find the net the rest of the way.
Angus Laing took the loss, going 23:58 in net while allowing four goals on 15 shots. McDonald had 19 saves on 21 shots in relief.
Midland next hosts Illinois State (10-12, 5-2 MCH) Feb. 7-8. Puck drop between the Warriors and Redbirds is set for 7:45 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.