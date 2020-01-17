MEAD -- Mead's defensive pressure helped the Raiders roll to a 65-35 win over Boys Town on Thursday night in girls prep basketball.
"Our press allowed us to get some early steals and jump out to a good lead (19-7) at the end of the first quarter," Mead coach Lyle Havelka said. "We continued to play tough defense throughout the game."
The Raiders led 38-14 at halftime and increased the advantage to 54-26 after three quarters.
"I thought we kept the intensity up in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter we were able to get everyone in the game," Havelka said. "We were still able to maintain the style of play that we wanted."
The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Raiders, who improve to 7-4 on the season.
"After a couple of losses, we were able to get back to playing the style of basketball that we wanted," Havelka said. "With Boys Town being a pretty physical team, it was nice to see our team react well and still attack on offense."
Emily Hebenstreit led the Raiders with 22 points, five assists and four steals. She also grabbed six rebounds. Rebecca Halbmaier had a career-high18 of Mead's 50 rebounds and also finished with seven points, two steals and two blocks.
Jaden Felty reached double figures with 13 points and added four rebounds and two steals. Delaney Patocka recorded eight points while Emily Quinn chipped in six.
The Raiders will host Howells-Dodge, 3-10, on Saturday. Boys Town, 3-7, plays Monday at Cedar Bluffs.