Men's tennis team opens season with two wins

PELLA, Iowa – Midland University’s men’s tennis team earned its first two wins of the 2020 spring season with a pair of decisive victories on Saturday.

The Warriors earned a 7-2 victory over host Central College before beating William Jewell 4-3.

Five Warriors earned singles victories in their matches versus the Dutch. After winning their respective singles matches in straight sets, sophomore Miguel Abete and freshman Luca Struffi won their doubles match 8-5.

Senior Conrad Mascarenhas and junior Salvador Almeida followed suit and completed clean sweeps for singles and doubles as they teamed up for an 8-2 victory.

Every point mattered against William Jewell. Abete and Almeida each won their singles matches in straight sets before Almeida and Mascarenhas earned another doubles victory, a 6-1 win.

At 5 and 6 singles, Freshman Nunzio Thiel won 6-2 and 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker) while senior Enrique Del Rio won 6-0, 6-0 to solidify Midland’s 4-3 win.

Starting Friday, Feb. 14, the Warriors will host three teams in three days, beginning with Tabor College on Friday. Midland then faces McPherson College on Saturday and Southwestern College on Sunday.

