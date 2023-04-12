The Midland men's golf team finished 11th at the two-day Midwest National Invitational, finishing with a team score of 654 Tuesday.

Ethan Blair, who tied for 19th with a score of 153 (+9), was the top placing Warriors. Ben Ngelingkong totaled 159 (+15) to finish in 41st place.

Andrew Egan tied for 68th place with teammate Brady Davis as they both shot 171 (+31) over 36 holes. Trevin Cunningham took 72nd with a 177 (+33) score while Tylen Jakub took 74th with 178 (+34).

Midland will turn its attention to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship set to take place on April 24 and 25 at the Beatrice Country Club in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Last year the Warriors finished as runners-up in the weather-shortened event.