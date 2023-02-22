The Midland men’s golf team began its spring schedule at the Las Vegas Shootout this week along with 15 other teams at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The Warriors had a team of five golfers competing over three rounds and placed 12th as the team shot 921 (+57) with two individuals in the top 50.

Leading the Warriors was Ben Ngelingkong who shot a Warrior best of 221 (+5) giving him a tie for a 28th-place finish with his best rounds coming in second and third, shooting a one-over 73 after the initial round. He finished with 13 birdies through 52 holes.

Ethan Blair squeezed into the top 50 with a 228 (+12) while Andrew Eagan shot 234 (+18) and captured 61st place for Midland.

Tylen Jakub shot a score of 242 (+26) for the tournament, which put him in a tie for 72nd.

Brady Davis earned a 245 (+29) and tied for 75th place as he shot the only eagle for Midland.

Midland will have another long break before its next meet. The Warriors will travel to the Doane Invitational on March 24-25.

Day one will take place at Woodland Hills Golf Club in Eagle, Nebraska, and then conclude at Highlands Golf Club in Lincoln, Nebraska.