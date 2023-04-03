The Midland men's golf team finished runner-up at the the Bethel Spring Invitational Saturday.

The Warriors shot +18, 590, as a team as they played 18 holes at Hesston Municipal Golf Park on the opening day of the tournament followed by a closing round at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton.

Ethan Blair led the Warriors with a second place finish in the individual ranks with a 144 (+1). Not far behind was Ben Ngelingkong, who tied for 11th place scoring 148 (+5).

Andrew Egan took 16th place scoring 149 (+6), while Tylen Jakub scored 161 (+18) for 50th place. Preston Carbaugh shot a 66 playing only one round for Midland on Saturday.

Others competing for MU as individuals were Brady Davis 152 (+9), Trevin Cunningham 159 (+15), Gunnar Ray 167 (+24), and Henrik Hauge 170 (+27).

Midland will travel to the Midwest Nationals Invitational at Colbert Hills Country Club on April 10 and 11. This will be their final outing before the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships at the end of April.