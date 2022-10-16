Men's hockey chopped down by No. 2 Beavers

The Midland men's hockey team dropped both of its games against No. 2 Minot State University over the weekend, 11-2 and 14-1.

Minot State 11, Midland 2

It was a relatively clean game for both sides in the first game of the series. Midland was sent to the penalty box just once, a holding penalty in the 3rd, while Minot State had four trips to the box. The game, which lasted just over two hours, had plenty of stoppages for goals from the home team.

Minot State lit the lamp six times in the opening period and tacked on four more in the second. Midland scored its first goal of the weekend in the second as Logan Wotton found the back of the net for the first time as a collegian just before the intermission.

In the third, the Beavers scored just over five minutes to cap off their night. Kolten Wright got his first goal of the year at the 14:07 mark. Trevor Timm and Jack Royer assisted on the power play goal following a hooking call against Minot State.

Minot State 14, Midland 1

In the second game of the weekend, the Warriors limited the Beavers to just one goal in the opening period and looked to keep things close through 20 minutes. Minot State lit the lamp on the power play following an interference call against Midland.

After the first intermission, it was a different story as the Beavers broke loose once again, finding the back of the net eight times in the second stanza, the first coming 18 seconds in.

The final goal of the period came off of their power play as Midland was whistled for high sticking. On the night, the Warriors were sent to the box just four times while the Beavers visited twice.

In the third, Minot State pushed in four goals before Midland could break through for their first.

With 5:25 to go in the game, Zach Weber scored off a feed from Tanner Mros. Less than a minute later the Beavers netted the final goal of the night to make it a 14-1 contest.

Midland (0-4) will welcome Colorado State (5-2) to town on October 21-22 for a two-game series. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. each night inside Sidner Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday.