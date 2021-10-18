Men's hockey falls to Jamestown

Facing each other for the second straight weekend, Midland University and the University of Jamestown took the ice inside Wilson Arena on Friday and Saturday nights. The Jimmies took both games of the non-conference series, winning 3-0 and 2-1.

The Warriors’ record on the season moves to 3-5 now while the Jimmies improve to 3-2-1.

In the weekend opener, Jamestown netted a goal in each period on their way to the shutout victory. Midland goalie Jaden Gardner registered 51 saves in the loss on a night when the offensive chances weren’t there.

As was the case in Fremont a week ago, the game was physical but fairly low-penalty as neither team saw time the penalty box in the first period. Midland was whistled for five total offenses which gave Jamestown five power-play opportunities. The special team defense only allowed one goal, coming in the early minutes of the third period.

On the other side of the ice, Jamestown was whistled for six infractions, one being a 10-minute misconduct. None of the five power-play chances for the Warriors produced a goal, however.

Saturday’s game saw both squads frequent the sin bin more with Midland taking 10 penalties to Jamestown’s eight. Five of the penalties were offsetting, which dropped the Warriors’ powerplay chances to three and the Jimmies’ to four.

Each team capitalized once on the power play. In the first period, UJ grabbed the lead at the 8:08 mark on a power-play goal. They would add to their lead with another, even-strength goal, at 15:19.

Just before the first intermission, Fletcher Chun scored on the power play for Midland off an assist from Trevor Timm with 35 seconds on the clock. That proved to be the final goal of the game despite a healthy dose of shots by both teams.

Gardner saw 59 shots on the night, saving 57, while his counterpart face 34 shots by the Warriors.

Midland (3-5-0-0) will return home this next weekend for a pair of conference games against Northern Illinois (1-6-0-1). The Warriors and Huskies will face off at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

