Men's hockey opens season with pair of losses

The Midland men's hockey team lost both games of its opening series of the year, falling 6-2 and 4-3 to Central Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday.

Central Oklahoma 6, Midland 2

Midland took the early lead as Ryan Donovan scored the first goal of the season off a feed from Trevor Timm and Kolten Wright in the 10th minute of play in the opener. Central Oklahoma responded with a power-play goal a minute later and then scored once more before the first intermission to take the lead.

UCO would never relinquish their lead as the Bronchos came out of the dressing rooms and put two more goals on the board before the Warriors responded with a second goal from Donovan. Zach Eddington assisted on the goal at the 10:24 mark of the second.

Two more goals, both coming off a man-advantage, from the Bronchos made it 6-2 heading into the second intermission. The third period saw no action on the scoring sheet from either side and just nine shots on net combined.

Ondrej Patha was dealt the loss for Midland. He had 20 saves in the season opener, playing 60 minutes in net. UCO edged the Warriors in shots on net, 26 to 16.

Central Oklahoma 4, Midland 3

Game two of the series saw the Bronchos take command of the game early with a short-handed goal coming just 4:30 into the first period. They would ride that lead into the first intermission as the Warriors were held in check.

In the second, Central Oklahoma netted their second goal of the game at the 8:13 mark.

Trailing by two goals, Midland chipped in its first score at the 11:46 mark. Tommy Wardas scored his first collegiate goal off an assist from Kolten Wright. UCO regained their insurance goal two minutes later and held a 3-1 lead into the final intermission.

After a fairly quiet start to the third, the Bronchos added their fourth goal of the night at the 15:18 mark. Midland never backed down as they strung together a flurry of offense in the final minute of play.

With just 40 seconds to go in the game, Wardas netted his second of the game off a feed from Jack Royer and Zach Eddington. Fletcher Chun struck through seconds later off a feed from Eddington but with just seven seconds remaining, the comeback was put on hold as the Bronchos escaped with the 4-3 win.

In net, Nahuel Veyan picked up 29 saves in his collegiate debut. He had a dozen in the final period as the Warriors attempted their final-minute comeback. UCO outshot Midland 33 to 15, picking up the series sweep.

Up next for Midland (0-2) will be a two-game series up in North Dakota. They’ll travel to take on Minot State (4-0) next weekend, Oct. 14-15, for games on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. each day inside the Maysa Arena in Minot, N.D.