Men's hockey secures first wins

The Midland men's hockey team ended a winless drought to begin the season picking up a pair of wins over Northern Illinois over the weekend.

The Warriors blanked the Huskies 3-0 in the first game of the series, then roared to a 10-4 win in game two.

Midland moves to 2-6 on the season with the wins and 2-0 in the conference.

"It was great to see the guys rewarded for the hard work they’ve put it," said Midland coach Jan Dam. "That being said, we can’t let up. We’ve got another big weekend in front of us.”

Midland 3, Northern Illinois 0

It was a defensive battle on the ice in the first game of the weekend with Midland netting its first goal in the final minute of the first period. Ryan Donovan put what would be the eventual game-winner into the back of the net off an assist from Kolten Wright.

After a scoreless second period, Midland tacked on their second goal of the night 1:46 into the third period.

Tanner Mros scored off assists from Trevor Timm and Kamden Sengheiser. Late in the game, Sengheiser found an empty net to make it a 3-0 margin. Timm and Jack Royer were given assists on the final goal of Friday night’s game.

Midland outshot Northern Illinois 43-20 on the night. Nahuel Veyan collected 20 saves in net for the shutout win.

Midland 10, Northern Illinois 4

Game two of the series saw the Warriors once again take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Zach Weber scored the lone goal of the first 20 minutes as he scored at the 3:02 mark off an assist from Zach Eddington.

Coming out of the break, Midland found itself on the power play after a late hooking penalty by NIU in the final seconds of the first. Seventeen seconds into the second, Tommy Wardas scored his first of goal of the night off a feed from Logan Wotton.

After a goal by the Huskies just past the midway point of the period, the Warriors found themselves with multiple power play chances. Wardas scored his second of the night off a feed from Fletcher Chun and Wotton at the 12:03 mark and then Eddington scored off a pass from Wotton at the 16:02 mark.

Both goals came with the man advantage as NIU was sent to the box four times in the period.

Midland added five more goals in the third period.

Two came off the stick of Rawley Stroud, and one each from Aidan Baker and Weber. The last goal of the group, which actually came early in the period, completed the hat trick for Wardas.

Picking up points for assists in the third were Nick Novak, Jack Olson, Trevor Timm, Chun, Eddington, and Royer.

Bryan Verna picked up the win in net for Midland. He had 21 saves in his first start as a Warriors.

Midland (2-6, 2-0 MCH) will travel back to Illinois next weekend for a two-game series with Illinois State (8-2-2, 5-3 MCH).

The Warriors and Redbirds will drop the puck on Friday and Saturday, November 4-5, in Bloomington at the Grossinger Motors Arena.