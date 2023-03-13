The Midland men's lacrosse team hung with, but never overtook No. 5 St. Ambrose in an 18-9 road loss Saturday.

The Fighting Bees opened up the first quarter with four unanswered goals. Just before the clock hit zeros, Carson Meier was able to find the back of the net to put Midland on the scoreboard with 12 seconds left.

After yielding two goals to the Bees to start the second quarter, Tyler Renshaw scored and then assisted Keegan Lindsay to make it 6-4.

Nick Luedke would tack on a third straight goal for MU during a mid-quarter run but SAU was able to get two goals before the intermission, the last coming on a buzzer-beater, to make it 8-4 at the break.

In the third, the Bees doubled up the Warriors to keep their exponential lead in tack. The two goals for Midland came off the sticks of Dominic Jochim and Meier.

With the score entrenched toward the Bees, the offenses came alive over the final 15 minutes on the turf at the St. Vincent’s Athletic Complex. Marlon Coleman score his first goal of the season with 13:05 on the clock and then Meier completed his hat trick just over three minutes later. The final Warriors’ goal of the game came from Jochim with 6:11 left to make it 16-9. SAU would net its final two goals in the final five minutes to complete the 18-9 victory.

In goal, CJ Salinas had 13 saves for Midland. St. Ambrose’s goalies finished with a dozen.

Midland (0-5) will look to get things going on its home turf with a three-game stretch on tap at Heedum Field starting at 1 p.m. Saturday against St. Mary (0-3).