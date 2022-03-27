Men's lacrosse wins home opener

The Midland men’s lacrosse team picked up an 8-6 win over Missouri Baptist in their home opener Friday.

Midland got off to a hot start netting three goals in the opening eight minutes. Savion Johnson danced and sped past the Spartans’ defense for two consecutive goals, then Marty Gospodarski found Carson Meier open for a score to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead with 7:11 left in the quarter.

Johnson earned a hat-trick during the second quarter with his third score, but two Spartan goals, one just 14 seconds before the quarter’s end, shaved the lead to 4-3 going into halftime.

Shortly into the 3rd quarter, Missouri Baptist drew even with their fourth goal.

The Warriors responded with a goal-scoring barrage.

Johnson netted his fourth goal while Nick Crociata got in on the action, giving Midland a 6-4 advantage by the end of the quarter.

Gospodarski and Joshua Pereira netted back-to-back goals in the 4th quarter to extend Midland’s advantage to 8-4. Two late goals by Missouri Baptist closed the gap to the game’s final score, 8-6.

Next up for Midland (5-3, 4-2 KCAC), is a road trip to Oskaloosa, Iowa to face William Penn (7-4, 3-3 KCAC). Face-off is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Statesmen Community Stadium.

