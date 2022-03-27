 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Men's lacrosse wins home opener

  • 0

The Midland men’s lacrosse team picked up an 8-6 win over Missouri Baptist in their home opener Friday. 

Midland got off to a hot start netting three goals in the opening eight minutes. Savion Johnson danced and sped past the Spartans’ defense for two consecutive goals, then Marty Gospodarski found Carson Meier open for a score to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead with 7:11 left in the quarter.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Johnson earned a hat-trick during the second quarter with his third score, but two Spartan goals, one just 14 seconds before the quarter’s end, shaved the lead to 4-3 going into halftime.

Shortly into the 3rd quarter, Missouri Baptist drew even with their fourth goal. 

The Warriors responded with a goal-scoring barrage.

Johnson netted his fourth goal while Nick Crociata got in on the action, giving Midland a 6-4 advantage by the end of the quarter.

Gospodarski and Joshua Pereira netted back-to-back goals in the 4th quarter to extend Midland’s advantage to 8-4. Two late goals by Missouri Baptist closed the gap to the game’s final score, 8-6.

People are also reading…

Next up for Midland (5-3, 4-2 KCAC), is a road trip to Oskaloosa, Iowa to face William Penn (7-4, 3-3 KCAC). Face-off is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Statesmen Community Stadium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News