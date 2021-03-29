Men's lax picks up program's first win

The Midland men’s lacrosse team won their first game in program history on Friday night as they defeated Missouri Valley College 12-9 in front of their home crowd. The win comes in their sixth official game as a program.

On Saturday, they nearly added another victory as they faced the University of Saint Mary, losing 11-9. The weekend split puts the Warriors at 1-5 on the season overall and in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

FRIDAY: Midland 12, Missouri Valley 9

Midland looked sharp early on as they scored three first-period goals to take a 3-0 lead over the Vikings. MVC would respond in the second with four goals while the Warriors tacked on three of their own to take a 6-4 lead into halftime.

After the break, Missouri Valley deployed adjustments to their attack and rattled off three consecutive goals to take a 7-6 lead midway through the period. Late in the third, the Warriors began scoring run of their own. They scored two times to regain the lead 8-7 before the period ended. Then continued the string of goals with four more to start the fourth quarter.