Men's lax picks up program's first win

The Midland men’s lacrosse team won their first game in program history on Friday night as they defeated Missouri Valley College 12-9 in front of their home crowd. The win comes in their sixth official game as a program.
On Saturday, they nearly added another victory as they faced the University of Saint Mary, losing 11-9. The weekend split puts the Warriors at 1-5 on the season overall and in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).
FRIDAY: Midland 12, Missouri Valley 9
Midland looked sharp early on as they scored three first-period goals to take a 3-0 lead over the Vikings. MVC would respond in the second with four goals while the Warriors tacked on three of their own to take a 6-4 lead into halftime.
After the break, Missouri Valley deployed adjustments to their attack and rattled off three consecutive goals to take a 7-6 lead midway through the period. Late in the third, the Warriors began scoring run of their own. They scored two times to regain the lead 8-7 before the period ended. Then continued the string of goals with four more to start the fourth quarter.
Leading 12-7 with just under seven minutes to play, Midland controlled the possession of the ball and tightened their defense. The Vikings would score twice during that stretch, but Midland prevailed 12-9 for their first victory in program history.
Joshua Pereira and Nick Crociata each had four goals to lead the Warriors in scoring. Pereira added a team-high two assists as well.
Jamison Evers had eight save in goal, earning the victory. As a team, Midland outshot Missouri Valley 52-27 and won 13-of-25 face-offs.
SATURDAY: St. Mary 11, Midland 9
The Warriors nearly picked up their second win in less than 24-hours as they were edged by the Spires on Saturday afternoon. After playing a 1-1 opening quarter, St. Mary scored five unanswered in the second period to take control of the first half.
Coming out of the halftime locker room, Midland made a few adjustments that resulted in a five-goal period while limiting the Spires to just a pair of scores. That set up a fantastic finish for the fans that came to town for the back-to-back games.
In the fourth, after a St. Mary’s score put them up 9-6, Midland mounted a comeback. Three straight goals by Ian Bolack, Nick Crociata, and Marty Gospodarski tied the game with just over four minutes to go.
In the last two minutes, the Spires got the lead back with 1:49 on bounce shot right at the feet of the Midland keeper. They scored an insurance goal with 52 seconds left, a low-angle shot coming across the Warriors’ defense.
Bolack paced the Warriors’ offense with four goals on 12 shots. Gospodarski and Crociata each had two scores.
In goal, Jamison Evers picked up five saves on 16 shots from the Spires on target. Midland had 29 shots on goal.
Midland (1-5, 1-5 KCAC) will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon as they host No. 3-ranked Columbia (6-0, 5-0 KCAC). The 1:00 p.m. game will take place at Heedum Field in Fremont, Nebraska.