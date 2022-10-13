Men's soccer falls to Grand View

The Midland men's soccer team took its first loss on the road Wednesday night, dropping a 4-2 non-conference game against Grand View.

Midland struggled to find a rhythm as GVU scored a pair of early goals.

The Vikings netted scores in the 15th and 16th minutes to take the early lead, 2-0.

In the 35th minute, Grand View was able to find the back of the net for their third goal of the game, leaving the Warriors scoreless for the first half. Midland’s offense struggled to battle back as they were outshot 7-2 in the first 45 minutes.

After the halftime break, the Vikings got the half started with a quick goal in the 45th minute to expand their lead over the Warriors to 4-0.

Following a Grand View red card for use of a arm/hand to stop a would-be goal, Midland was given a penalty kick opportunity.

The Warriors took advantage of the chance to put their first point on the board, as Thomas Moulder converted on the one-on-one shot in the 50th minute.

Later in the half, following a corner kick by the Vikings, the Warriors transitioned into a fast break playing the ball up the middle.

Gonzalo Bocaz made a smooth touch in the middle of the field, leading Patrick Long into a one-on-one matchup. Long won the foot race to the goal and beat the keeper to bring the deficit to two goals in the 75th minute.

The Vikings finished with an edge in shot attempts (16-10) while Midland was able to earn more corner kicks (3-1).

Marco Moresco played the full 90 minutes in goal and picked up eight saves on the night.

Midland (5-4-4, 1-3-2 GPAC) will travel back to Iowa this Saturday to take on Morningside (3-5-6, 2-1-5 GPAC).

The conference match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Sioux City, Iowa.