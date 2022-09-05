Men's soccer knocks off William Penn

The Midland University’s men's soccer team upended William Penn (RV) 2-1 on the Statesmen's home pitch Saturday.

Midland started off strong in the first half with a deep strike from just inside midfield by Alex Mee. He took possession and launched the ball toward the goal from 40 yards out. The ball held an altitude just above the reach of the keeper and found the back of the net in the 25th minute, giving the Warriors a 1-0.

Momentum stayed with the Warriors the remainder of the half as they took the one-goal lead to the intermission. The Warriors had five total shots compared to for the Statesmen as they dominated possession of the ball.

The second half saw William Penn’s attack come to life as they put up a large number of shots against the Midland defense. In the 65th minute, the Statesmen were able to find the back of the net and tie the match on what was their 10th shot of the half.

Minutes later, in the 75th minute, the Warriors were gifted the lead back as the Statesmen scored an own goal, putting Midland up 2- 1 with less than 15 to play.

The Warriors’ defense held true, allowing just two shots by the WPU attack. Both attempts sailed high and Midland came away with the 2-1 victory.

Of the 19 shots by William Penn, less than half were on target as Marco Moresco collected 6 saves and the win.

Midland (2-0-1) will head to Salina, Kansas to take on Kansas Wesleyan (1-1-1) on Wednesday. The midweek game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.