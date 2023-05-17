The No. 23 seeded Midland men's tennis team was swept by No. 10 seed Middle Georgia State Tuesday night 4-0 in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.No. 1s Benjamin Starman and Joren Stevens continued their winning ways as a team defeating Samyak Bajarchary and Ichman Tidjine 6-3 in the first doubles set.

Nunzio Thiel and Ryosei Masuda at No. 3s fell to Naufal Kamaruzzaman and Adria Pratdepadua 6-2 leaving the doubles point up for grabs.

No. 2s Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen battled in their final doubles pairing before dropping their hard-fought set to Ianfranco Germinara and Mariano Jalif 6-4.

In singles play, No. 5 Janssen couldn't outmatch Tidjine losing 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 Starman kept the first set close but lost to Kamaruzzaman 6-4, 6-0, while No. 1 Masuda couldn't find his footing against Germinara as he lost 6-3, 6-0 clinching the final point.

No. 3 Thiel and No. 6 Stevens fell in their first sets to Pratdepadua (6-2) and Jalif (6-4) but did not finish as they both led in their second sets 4-3.

No. 4 Struffi fell to Bajarchary 6-2 but was leading 2-1 in the second set in his final match.

Midland finishes their season 17-8 overall and 6-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) earning their fifth straight GPAC title and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament.