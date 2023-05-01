The Midland men's tennis team continued its success in the GPAC tournament Saturday, claiming it's fourth-straight tournament title with a 4-0 sweep of No. 3 Morningside.

In doubles play, No. 1s Joren Stevens and Benjamin Starman started the Warriors off with a win defeating Marke Trenkle and Abhishek Mohapatra 6-2 as a pair. Nunzio Thiel and Ryosei Masuda at No. 3s ran past Alexander Castillo and Mikhil Raja (6-2) clinching the first point.

The No. 1 seed kept rolling with No. 5 Tycho Janssen crushing Joao Costa 6-1, 6-0. Thiel at No. 3 followed right behind, winning over Jaime Maza Martin 6-3, 6-4 as the Warriors started to taste the championship up 3-0 after the win.

Luca Struffi at No. 4 slammed the door shut on Eduard Cardelus in a 7-6, 7-5 straight-set win sealing the 4-0.

Midland will move on to the NAIA Men's Tennis National Championships scheduled for May 16-20. The championships will be held in Mobile, Alabama at the Mobile Tennis Center as all the first-round teams are set to start at 1:00 p.m. EST.