Men's tennis wins third GPAC tournament title in four years

For the third time in four seasons, Midland University’s men’s tennis program are champions of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Warriors battled their way through the bracket as the top-seed, winning their semifinal matchup with Morningside University (4-0) on Friday, and then defeated second-seeded Doane University (4-0) on Saturday.

The victories run their season dual record to 20-4, a new modern record for the program.

SEMIFINALS: Midland 4, Morningside 0

The Warriors swept past the Mustangs in the semifinals, earning the doubles point via No. 1s and 2s, and the singles point via Nos. 2, 3, and 5.

Miguel Abete and Ryosei Masuda set the tone at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1 over Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Salvana. Luca Struffi and Tycho Janssen secured the team point with a 6-3 victory over Mikhil Raja and Alexander Castillo at No. 2s. Nunzio Thiel and Jeremy Attrill were leading 5-3 at No. 3s at the time of the clinching set.

In singles play, Struffi won in straight sets over Maza Martin (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2s. Thiel added a point with a straight-set win at No. 3s over Raja (6-3, 6-1). At No. 5s, Masuda defeated his counterpart, Castillo, in two sets as well (6-4, 6-1). Abete (6-4, 3-3), Jaime Sion (5-5), and Janssen (3-0) were all in contention at Nos. 1, 3, and 6 at the time of the final point.

During the conference tournament, teams play to a clinching point (4) with the dual concluding at the point of victory.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Midland 4, Doane 0

A little less than a week ago these two teams met with the GPAC regular-season title on the line, and just like the regular season meeting, it was the Warriors coming out on top.

In doubles action, Struffi and Janssen won at No. 2s over Jose Purizaca and Federico Infante by a score of 6-1. Thiel and Attrill won by an identical 6-1 score at No. 3s over Henrique Sakoda and Sam Coy.

Struffi continued his run of solid play at No. 2 singles, winning in straight sets over Esteban Gutierrez (6-2, 6-1). Thiel won his battle at No. 3s over Purizaca (6-4, 6-2). Masuda ran away with his match at No. 5s, winning in a quick manner over Sakoda (6-2, 6-0).

At the point of completion, Abete was up at No. 1s (6-4, 3-2) as were Jaime Sion (6-3, 5-0) at No. 4s and Janssen at No. 6s (2-1).

The title marks the third-straight trip to the NAIA National Championship for Midland on the men’s side. They won the 2019 and 2021 titles, with the cancellation of the 2020 championship in between.

By winning the conference championship, Midland has earned an automatic berth to Nationals and will travel to Mobile, Alabama on May 17-21 for the 2022 NAIA Men’s Tennis Championship.

