Men's wrestling goes 1-2 at second GPAC Duals day

The Midland men's wrestling team went 1-2 on the second and final GPAC Duals day, openings its day with a 27-22 win over (RV) Dakota Wesleyan then falling 41-7 to No. 14 Morningside and 30-17 to (RV) Northwestern.

Midland finishes the conference slate with a 2-6 record and is now 3-6 in all duals this year.

Midland 27, Dakota Wesleyan 22

Cyrus Bucsit opened things up with a tech fall at 125, winning 16-0 over Will Farren.

After a pin for the Tigers at 133, the teams traded wins by forfeit at the next two weights.

DUW moved in front 22-11 with back-to-back wins. They earned a pin at 157 and then a 16-4 major decision at 165. Midland responded in a big way, winning the next four bouts.

At 174, the Tigers were open. Connor Rinn won an 11-3 major decision over Payton Planasky at 184. Kolton Kammeyer followed that up with a 4-1 decision over Colten Hink at 197. In the final matchup, Matthew Johnston won 5-2 over Cole Hennings, securing the dual victory for the Warriors.

Morningside 41, Midland 7

Against the Mustangs, the Warriors had a tough test. The eventual conference champions opened the dual with wins in the first six weight divisions.

Colton Horne got Midland going at 184, winning a narrow 4-3 decision over Jackson Chapin. Kammeyer earned the other win for the Warriors at 197. He blanked Sendeska Kalskett, 9-0, for the major decision.

Northwestern 30, Midland 17

In their final dual of the day, Austin Pimentel got the call at 125 and he responded with a 10-4 win over Logan Schroeder. The Raiders however rebounded with a pair of wins by pin and win by forfeit to seize control of the team score.

At 157, Ray Aranda came through with a major decision. He bested Brody Hoversten, 12-2, to keep the Warriors in contention.

Northwestern sealed the victory with back-to-back wins at 165 and 174. Rinn stopped the run with a major decision, 15-7, over Thomas Vance.

In the final bout of the day for Midland, Johnston pinned Lincoln Siebert at 285.

Midland will return to Sioux City next weekend to compete in the Sioux City Open on February 4. The tournament will be the final tune-up before the GPAC Championship and NAIA North Qualifier on Feb. 17-18.