Merritt pours in 29 to lead Midland past Northwestern

On the night where Midland celebrated senior Laurence Merritt's 1,000 career points, the Warriors guard showed he had plenty more where that came from, scoring 29 points to lead the Warriors past previously unbeaten Northwestern 77-65.

The Warriors never trailed in the game with Merritt knocking down the first of his five three-pointers on the night to start the scoring.

Midland's starting unit combined to knock down six of their first 11 attempts from deep to take a 20-9 lead in the opening eight minutes of the game.

An early Northwestern timeout did little to slow the momentum as Midland went on another run, connecting on four consecutive three-point shots to extend their advantage to 36-14 by the 7:33 mark of the period.

“When you can defend the way we did tonight and combine that with us shooting the way we can, it was fun to watch,” said head coach Oliver Drake.

Merritt finished the first half with 15 points, allowing Midland to take a 47-26 lead at the intermission.

In the second half, steady perimeter shooting and the play of reigning GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year Alex Van Kalsbeek helped Northwestern claw back into the game. A 22-point Warriors’ lead was cut to just 10 after a 15-3 Raiders’ run.

Midland held off the Raiders late rally, sinking nine consecutive free throw attempts over the final four minutes to close out their 77-66 victory.

“We’re finishing a stretch where we played three national tournament teams," Drake said. "To get this one against an undefeated Northwestern team with two of the best players in our league, in Hilbrands and Van Kalsbeek, was good for us. Most importantly, it was good to see us guard the way we are capable of guarding.”

Jake Rueschhoff added 18 points and four assists while Bo Sandquist chipped in 11 and seven rebounds as three Warriors reached double-figures.

Midland will play in the post-Thanksgiving the Draemel Classic with a pair of games against Dakota State (2-7) and Bellevue (5-4) at the Wilkert Event Center.

The Warriors will open against Dakota State at 4 p.m. Saturday and close the tournament at 3 p.m. Sunday against Bellevue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0