Merritt, Sandoval powers Midland past Hastings

Midland completed a near wire-to-wire 83-79 win over Hastings behind a “no-nonsense” scoring effort by Laurence Merritt.

The fifth year senior scored 19 points in the second half to keep the Broncos at bay and finished with a team-high 28 points.

“He got two feet in the paint, he stuck his landings and when we needed a basket he didn’t try to make anything difficult,” said Midland coach Oliver Drake. “Laurence is a difference maker.”

The Warriors came into the contest without practicing for the two days prior to the game due to a non-COVID illness within the team.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Drake said.

Midland led for the majority of the first half, with the final deficit the Warriors faced on the night coming at the 13 minute, 48 seconds mark of the first half.

Freshman Tyler Sandoval took over after the Bronchos took the lead, slamming home back-to-back dunks to pull the Warriors in front 16-14.

Later in the half, Sandoval scored three-straight buckets to keep Midland’s lead at six, 28-22.

The freshman finished his career-night with 20 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

“He has a chance to be special,” Drake said. “He showed here in the last week and a half how special he can be.”

Hastings trimmed Midland’s lead to one with five straight points from Zach Rust. The game remained a one-possession game until Merritt hit a 3-pointer at the horn to send the Warriors into the locker room with a 37-32 lead.

The Warriors halftime lead would stand as difference in the game as each side tallied 46 points in the second half.

Midland’s second half lead ballooned to as many as 13, 54-41, at the 12:16 mark. The Broncos trimmed the deficit all the way down to a point at 65-64 with 7:09 remaining.

Merritt had the answer for the Warriors, driving to the basket for a lay-up that started a 6-0 run that gave Midland the breathing room it needed to close out their 10th win of the year.

“I think this group is starting to gel together,” Drake said. “They understand that in GPAC play teams are going to make runs and you have to respond in the right manner and that’s just to do the next right thing right.”

Hastings got within one score again with 11 seconds remaining, but Merritt iced the game with a pair of free throws.

The final Warrior in double figures was Bo Sandquist, who knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.

Jake Rueschhoff nearly had a double-double in his first action in 12 days, scoring eight points while dishing out a dozen assists.

Midland will close out the 2021 portion of it’s GPAC schedule Saturday, traveling to Briar Cliff. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m.

