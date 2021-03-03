 Skip to main content
Merritt, Sandquist receive honorable mention
  Updated
FRE_021221_Midland MBB_p1.jpg

Midland's Bo Sandquist shoots a 3-point shot in the second half of the Warriors 75-71 win over Doane Wednesday. Sandquist finished with a team-high 22 points, making five 3-pointers.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Two Midland men’s basketball players earned All-GPAC honorable mention with Laurence Merritt and Bo Sandquist both receiving a postseason award.

Merritt, who came off the bench for all but three games after starting in 23 games last season, averaged 13.5 points per game.

Sandquist led the Warriors in total points scored with 300, free throw percentage, shooting 83.3% from the stripe, and total rebounds per game with 5.8.

Mason Walters of Jamestown was tabbed as the GPAC Player of the year after averaging a double-double of 21.7 ppg and 12.1 rpg.

Morningside’s Zach Imig is the Defensive Player of the Year, Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern is the Freshman of the Year and Morningside coach Jim Sykes is Coach of the Year.

All-GPAC Conference teamsFirst-Team

  • Trey Brown, Morningside
  • Garrett Franken, Dordt
  • Nick Harden, Dakota Wesleyan
  • Trent Hilbrands, Northwestern
  • Zach Imig, Morningside
  • Jesse Jansma, Dordt
  • Koln Oppold, Dakota Wesleyan
  • Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern
  • Mason Walters, Jamestown
  • Justin Wiersema, Concordia
  • Second-Team
  • Jailen Billings, Mount Marty
  • Mason Hiemstra, Hastings
  • Carter Kent, Concordia
  • Jaden Kleinhesselink, Briar Cliff
  • Marc Kjos, Jamestown
  • Elijah Pappas, Mount Marty
  • Will Pottebaum, Morningside
  • Jay Small, Northwestern
  • Gage Smith, Concordia
  • Craig Sterk, Northwestern

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff: Quinn Vesey, Ethan Freidel

Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch

Doane: Anthony Laravie, Jaxon Harre

Dordt: Jacob Vis, Cade Bleeker

Hastings: Karson Gansebom

Midland: Bo Sandquist, Laurence Merritt

Morningside: Aidan Vanderloo, Trey Powers

Mount Marty: Tyrell Harper

Northwestern: Isaac Heyer

Jamestown: Allante’ Pickens, Will Cordes

