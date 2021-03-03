Merritt, Sandquist receive honorable mention

Two Midland men’s basketball players earned All-GPAC honorable mention with Laurence Merritt and Bo Sandquist both receiving a postseason award.
Merritt, who came off the bench for all but three games after starting in 23 games last season, averaged 13.5 points per game.
Sandquist led the Warriors in total points scored with 300, free throw percentage, shooting 83.3% from the stripe, and total rebounds per game with 5.8.
Mason Walters of Jamestown was tabbed as the GPAC Player of the year after averaging a double-double of 21.7 ppg and 12.1 rpg.
Morningside’s Zach Imig is the Defensive Player of the Year, Alex Van Kalsbeek of Northwestern is the Freshman of the Year and Morningside coach Jim Sykes is Coach of the Year.
All-GPAC Conference teamsFirst-Team
- Trey Brown, Morningside
- Garrett Franken, Dordt
- Nick Harden, Dakota Wesleyan
- Trent Hilbrands, Northwestern
- Zach Imig, Morningside
- Jesse Jansma, Dordt
- Koln Oppold, Dakota Wesleyan
- Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern
- Mason Walters, Jamestown
- Justin Wiersema, Concordia
- Second-Team
- Jailen Billings, Mount Marty
- Mason Hiemstra, Hastings
- Carter Kent, Concordia
- Jaden Kleinhesselink, Briar Cliff
- Marc Kjos, Jamestown
- Elijah Pappas, Mount Marty
- Will Pottebaum, Morningside
- Jay Small, Northwestern
- Gage Smith, Concordia
- Craig Sterk, Northwestern
Honorable Mention
Briar Cliff: Quinn Vesey, Ethan Freidel
Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch
Doane: Anthony Laravie, Jaxon Harre
Dordt: Jacob Vis, Cade Bleeker
Hastings: Karson Gansebom
Midland: Bo Sandquist, Laurence Merritt
Morningside: Aidan Vanderloo, Trey Powers
Mount Marty: Tyrell Harper
Northwestern: Isaac Heyer
Jamestown: Allante’ Pickens, Will Cordes