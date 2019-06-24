Bobby Meza Jr. was the remedy that the Fremont Moo needed to snap a five-game losing streak on Friday night at Moller Field.
Meza pitched six shutout innings to help the Moo defeat the Expedition League defending champion Western Nebraska Pioneers 2-1. The Pioneers rebounded to sweep the Moo 3-1 and 6-2 in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Meza and Western Nebraska starter Ty Bothwell were engaged in a scoreless pitchers' duel for three innings. Bothwell didn't allow a hit until the fourth when Omar Veloz launched his first home run of the season to put Fremont ahead 1-0.
Veloz wasn't finished. In the sixth, Brock Reller came up just short of a home run, but settled for a double. Veloz brought the Minnesota-Crookston product in with a double to make it 2-0.
The Pioneers entered the game averaging better than eight runs per game, but Meza was up to the challenge. Western Nebraska had runners at second and third with only one out in the fourth, but Meza struck out Carter Dobrinski and retired Will Richardson on a ground out to end the threat.
Kale Parks relived Meza in the seventh and the Pioneers scored a run off a sacrifice fly. Parks, a LSU-Alexandria product, allowed a lead-off single in the eighth, but protected the lead.
In the ninth, Cedric Girard struck out two of the three batters he faced to earn the save.
On Saturday, the Moo could only muster a combined five hits in the doubleheader setback.
Midland University pitcher Daylon Owens was solid in the opener for the Moo. He worked seven innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on just three hits and four walks. He also struck out six. Cade Kirkemo pitched two scoreless innings of relief. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out a pair.
The Pioneers scored a run in the top of the third, but the Moo answered with an unearned run off of Pioneers' starter Josh Robbins. Rocky Botello singled and advanced to second on an error by shortstop Zack Peterson. Following a walk to Kanin Dodge, Botello stole third and came home on Wilson Ehrhardt's sacrifice fly.
In the top of the sixth, Will Olson drew a one-out walk and first baseman Colin Ludwig followed with a home run to left-center to make it 3-1.
Robbins and relievers Landon Odom (two innings) and Bryce Mackey (one) combined to only allow two hits. Veloz had a single for the Moo.
The Moo broke to a 1-0 lead in the third inning of the second game.
Ehrhardt led off with a walk before Luke White was hit by a pitch. Reller advanced Ehrhardt to third before Justin Ledgerwood brought him home.
White's run-scoring single brought in Dillon Sears to make it 2-0 in the fourth.
The Pioneers tied it with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings off of Moo starter Shea Zetterman. In the eighth, an error allowed two unearned runs to come across and put the Western Nebraska ahead for good.
Cole Gambill's RBI double and a run-scoring single by Ludwig finished the scoring in the ninth.
Tim Ginther (0-2) took the loss in relief. He allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in two innings. He struck out one.
Zach Carlsen worked five scoreless innings of relief for the victory.
Dodge, White and Jack Simonsen had one hit each for the Moo.
The two teams were scheduled to play Sunday, but wet field conditions forced a postponement. The game will be made up at a later date. Fremont begins a three-game series at the Hub City Hotshots on Tuesday.